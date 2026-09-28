Three J&K Officers Deputed For UCF Review Meeting In Delhi

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed three officers to attend a review meeting on the implementation of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) in the Union Territory in New Delhi on September 29.

As per a Government order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devansh Yadav, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Faz Lul Haseeb and Mission Director, UCF, J&K, Vikas Sharma have been deputed to attend the meeting.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will discuss the implementation of UCF and review the progress of projects approved or accorded in-principle approval.

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