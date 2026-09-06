Three injured in jackal attack in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 5: Three persons, including two children, were injured when a jackal attacked them in Plera and Lohilbella areas of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district this evening.

According to officials and locals, the jackal attacked three persons at different locations before fleeing from the area.

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Two of the injured were taken to Sub-District Hospital, Mandi, for treatment, while the third received medical treatment near his residence. The injured have been identified as Usman (11), son of Barkat Hussain, resident of Lohilbella; Aahil Khan (9), son of Mohammad Mushtaq, resident of Plera; and Saleem Ahmed (22), son of Sher Mohd, resident of Plera.

Doctors at the hospital said the injured were provided treatment and administered anti-rabies vaccines. Their condition was stated to be stable.