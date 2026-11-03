Three Indians among 21 foreigners arrested  in Sri Lanka for visa overstaying

COLOMBO, Nov 3: Three Indian nationals were among 21 foreigners arrested for overstaying their visas in Sri Lanka, police said on Tuesday.

The police's Central Crime Bureau raided the Maradana area of central Colombo on Monday night and arrested the foreigners, they said.

The 21 arrested foreigners included 12 Chinese nationals, among them two women, six Bangladeshis and three Indians.

They will be produced before a court on Tuesday, police said.

Further details about the arrested individuals were not provided by the police.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent months arrested several foreigners, mainly Chinese nationals, for allegedly engaging in cyber scams while staying in the island nation on tourist visas. (PTI)