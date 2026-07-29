Three IAS Officers Relieved By Delhi Under AGMUT Cadre; Mamta Yadav Posted To J&K

New Delhi, Jul 29: The Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has relieved three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the AGMUT cadre from their current assignments to enable them to join their new postings, including one officer transferred to Jammu & Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the Services Department (Services-I Branch), the officers will be relieved with effect from the afternoon of July 31, 2026, in compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transfer order dated July 9, 2026.

As per the order, Rishita Gupta (IAS, AGMUT:2019), currently serving as Deputy Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

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Mamta Yadav (IAS, AGMUT:2021), also serving as Deputy Commissioner in the MCD, has been transferred to Jammu & Kashmir, while Wairokpam Punshiba Singh (IAS, AGMUT:2022) has been posted to Lakshadweep.

The order, issued by Deputy Secretary (Services) Jitendra Kumar Arora, states that the officers are being relieved to facilitate their joining at their respective places of posting. Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Chief Secretaries of the concerned States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other authorities for necessary action.

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