Three held with counterfeit currency, printing material

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Police today claimed to have arrested three persons from Chowadhi area here and recovered suspected counterfeit currency notes having a face value of Rs 13,500 and printing material from their possession.

The accused were identified as Vijay Sahani of Siwan, Bihar, presently staying at Preet Nagar, Digiana; Indrajeet Kumar of Sahib Ganj, Jharkhand, presently residing at Trikuta Nagar; and Rahul Ahirwar of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, presently staying at Marble Market.

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Officials said acting on specific information about alleged printing and manufacturing of counterfeit currency, a team of Police Post Sainik Colony, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Channi Himmat, raided a rented premises in Chowadhi and arrested three persons.

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During a search, police recovered suspected counterfeit notes of Rs 100 denomination with a total face value of Rs 13,500, besides a printing machine, paper cutter, bottles of different-coloured ink, one toka, and other documents and material suspected to be linked to the activity, officials said.

The recoveries were seized as per legal procedure, they said, adding that accordingly, a case FIR number 269/2026 under sections 178, 180, 181, and 3(5) of the BNS and section 4/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Channi Himmat.

Meanwhile, police said a further investigation focusing on establishing the modus operandi, tracing of source and intended circulation of the suspected counterfeit currency besides involvement of other persons, if any, is underway.