Three held as police bust alleged sex racket in Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed they have busted an alleged sex racket in Akhnoor by arresting three individuals involved in the crime.

A police official said that acting on specific information about some immoral activities, a team of Police Station Akhnoor conducted a raid at a house in Ward number 2, Kashmiri Mohalla, Akhnoor and arrested three persons, including the house owner.

Advertisement

Those arrested have been identified as Ravi Gupta of Ward number 2, Akhnoor (owner of the house), Sarishta Devi of Chowki Choura, Akhnoor, and Sahil Sharma of Sungal, Akhnoor.

The police official said that all the arrested individuals have been booked in case FIR number 164/2026 under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

He said that further investigation into the case is underway to identify the other persons allegedly involved in the racket, ascertain the full extent of the illegal activities and take further legal action.