Three Erstwhile J&K Cadre IAS Officers Assigned New Roles In Delhi

JAMMU, June 25: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, three IAS officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now part of the AGMUT cadre, have been given new assignments in the Delhi Government.

The officers—Bipul Pathak, Navin Choudhary, and Pandurang K Pole—figure among 17 IAS officers whose postings were changed under orders issued by the authorities.

See Order Copy Click Here......