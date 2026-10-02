Three Economics & Statistics Service Directors placed as in-charge DGs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The J&K Government has placed three Directors of the J&K Economics and Statistics (Gazetted) Service as in-charge Directors General in their own pay and grade, pending clearance/confirmation by the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee (EcSC).

According to an order issued by the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, the arrangement has been made with immediate effect for six months or till their formal promotion through the EcSC, whichever is earlier.

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Those placed as incharge DGs are Madan Gopal Sharma, Sheikh Shavaiz Ahmad and Suneel Kumar Pandita.