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Home / Latest News / Three Directors Of Economics & Statistics Placed As In-Charge DGs

Three Directors Of Economics & Statistics Placed As In-Charge DGs

JAMMU, Oct 1: The J&K Government has placed three Directors of the J&K Economics and Statistics (Gazetted) Service as in-charge Directors General in their own pay and grade, with charge allowance as admissible under rules, pending clearance/confirmation by the Establishment-cum-Selection...

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Daily Excelsior
03:51 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 1: The J&K Government has placed three Directors of the J&K Economics and Statistics (Gazetted) Service as in-charge Directors General in their own pay and grade, with charge allowance as admissible under rules, pending clearance/confirmation by the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee (EcSC).

According to an order issued by the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, the arrangement has been made with immediate effect for six months or till their formal promotion through the EcSC, whichever is earlier.

The officers are Madan Gopal Sharma, Sheikh Shavaiz Ahmad and Suneel Kumar Pandita.

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