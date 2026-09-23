Three-Day National Consultative Workshop on SHE-LiFE begins

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: A three-day National Consultative Workshop on SHE-LiFE (Self-Help Entrepreneurs in Livestock and Farm Enterprises) began today at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, bringing together NRLM officers and representatives from State Rural Livelihoods Missions of 28 States to deliberate on strengthening rural women-led enterprises.

Hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the workshop is also being attended by members of the National Mission Management Unit.

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Inaugurating the workshop, Director Rural Livelihoods-I, DAY-NRLM, Rajeshwari S M said the Union Ministry of Rural Development was working to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem that would enable rural women to move beyond subsistence livelihoods and establish sustainable farm and livestock enterprises.

Highlighting the scale of DAY-NRLM, Rajeshwari said 10.05 crore women had been mobilized into more than 94 lakh Self-Help Groups, which had been federated into over five lakh village organizations and more than 34,000 cluster-level federations. The network, she said, had facilitated over Rs 13.76 lakh crore in bank credit. It had also extended over Rs 66,000 crore as capitalization support.

She further said 5.2 crore Mahila Kisans and more than 87 lakh women-led enterprises were already part of the rural livelihoods ecosystem. DAY-NRLM, she added, needed to bridge rural women with institutional finance, markets, technology and Government support to help them establish competitive enterprises.

The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director, NRLM, Ministry of Rural Development; Dr Shubhra Sharma, Mission Director, JKRLM; Syed Sajad Qadri, Director, JKRLM; and Syed Naseer, Additional Mission Director, JKRLM Kashmir, besides representatives of State Rural Livelihoods Missions.

Raman Wadhwa presented the proposed SHE-LiFE framework, envisioned for implementation from 2026 to 2031, drawing upon DAY-NRLM's extensive grassroots network.

Dr Shubhra Sharma highlighted the evolution of NRLM from mobilizing women into SHGs to developing sustainable, community-owned enterprises.

The first day featured discussions on identifying eligible entrepreneurs, implementation, financing and funding mechanisms.