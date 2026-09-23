Three-Day National Consultative workshop on SHE-LiFE begins in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Director Rural Livelihoods-I, DAY-NRLM, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, Dr. Rajeshwari S.M on Tuesday said that the Mission is building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem to enable rural women to move beyond subsistence livelihoods and emerge as confident business owners.

She was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day National Consultative Workshop on SHE-LiFE—Self-Help Entrepreneurs in Livestock and Farm Enterprises, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

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Hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) under DAY-NRLM, the workshop brings together NRLM officers, representatives of State Rural Livelihoods Missions from 28 States, members of the National Mission Management Unit and other stakeholders. The participants will deliberate on and contribute to the formulation of guidelines for promoting women-led livestock and farm enterprises across rural India.

Highlighting the scale and achievements of DAY-NRLM, Dr .Rajeshwari S.M. said that 10.05 crore women have been mobilised into more than 94 lakh Self-Help Groups, which have been federated into over five lakh Village Organisations and more than 34,000 Cluster-Level Federations.

She said the institutional network has facilitated more than ₹13.76 lakh crore in bank credit while maintaining a non-performing asset rate of below two percent. In addition, over ₹66,000 crore has been extended as capitalisation support.

Welcoming the delegates, Mission Director JKRLM Dr. Shubhra Sharma highlighted the evolution of NRLM from mobilising women into SHGs to developing sustainable community-owned enterprises.

Dr. Sharma stressed the need for seamless convergence among government departments and financial institutions, observing that the support ecosystem must function as an integrated unit to empower rural women as business owners. She outlined a vision focused on developing resilient enterprises, strengthening credit and market linkages and enabling women to play a leading role in the rural economy.

The first day of the workshop featured three panel discussions. The first session focused on the identification and selection of eligible women entrepreneurs and the implementation framework for SHE-LiFE.

The second session examined the proposed financial and funding processes, including application procedures, assistance structures and allocation mechanisms.