Three-day mega exhibition ‘Gatisheel J&K 2.0’ from Sept 28

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: A 3 day mega exhibition 'Gatisheel J&K 2.0' will be held here from September 28 to 30, at Convention Center, Jammu.

In a press conference here today Manish Gupta, Director Prayass Events and Exhibitions, a Delhi-based organization registered with MSME and NITI Aayog, informed that the exhibition is being held under the guidance of MP Jugal Kishore Sharma with an objective of bringing Central and State Government Departments, institutions and organizations together on one platform to work towards the growth and development of Jammu.

Advertisement

"The three-day event will witness participation from a wide spectrum of prominent organizations, including India Optel Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited, National Atlas & Thematic Mapping Organisation, Reserve Bank of India, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Centre of Organic Farming, DMI, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Indian Maritime University, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Bureau of Indian Standards, New Space India Limited, Amul, Ministry of Earth Sciences, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training, Geological Survey of India, Agriculture Production and Farmer Welfare, National Sugar Institute, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, National e-Governance Division, Central Council for Research in Siddha, Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology and several other institutions," he maintained.

Gupta further said that a special public-service facility will also be available at the exhibition through Unique Identification Authority of India.

"The exhibition will cover areas including Defence, Science and Technology, Research and Innovation, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food Safety, Financial Services, Energy Efficiency, Education, Infrastructure, Digital Governance, Railway Electrification, Space Technology and other sectors of national development," he continued adding: "The exhibition is expected to attract students, youth, entrepreneurs, professionals, industry representatives, government stakeholders and the general public, providing them with an opportunity to learn about government initiatives, institutional activities, technologies and emerging opportunities."