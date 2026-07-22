Three day long Sarthal Yatra commences

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 21: The 3-day long annual Yatra of Shri Ashtadash Bhuja Mata Sarthal Devi Ji commenced here today marking the beginning of a joyous and spiritually significant event.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the adverse weather conditions, the Sarthal Yatra was temporarily suspended by the administration but today the same started with a limited number of pilgrims under tight security cover.

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The Yatra was led by the local MLA, Shagun Parihar and vice chairman Sarthal Devi Trust, Sanjeev Parihar.

The function marked a grand Hawan at Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot where the devotees offered ‘Aahuti and Puran Aahuti’ after which the Yatra started.

After starting from Gori Shankar Mandir, the Chari Mubarak of the Yatra proceeded through Chowgan ground, Shaheedi Chowk and Bus Stand.

Thousands of devotees, including men, women and children, enthusiastically chanted religious slogans and recited devotional songs amidst traditional drum beats along the procession route.

The locals extended a warm welcome to the Holy Chari and at Bus Stand the devotees boarded buses and other vehicles to make their way to the historic Sarthal Devi Temple in Kishtwar.

The district administration and Police have made proper arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the devotees.

The Yatra is annually organized by Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Trust under the patronage of Dr. Karan Singh, the sole trustee and Vikramaditya Singh, chairman Trustee of the Trust and vice chairman, Sanjeev Parihar.