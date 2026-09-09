Three-day Kailash Kund Yatra commences, Charri departs from Vasuki Nag Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 8: The annual three-day holy Kailash Kund Yatra commenced from Bhaderwah with the departure of sacred Charri Mubarak from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple in Gatha.

Dedicated to Lord Vasuki Nag, the Serpent God, revered as the presiding deity of Bhaderwah valley, thousands of devotees converged at twenty centuries old Vasuki Nag Temple in Gatha to join the ancient tradition of carrying holy mace to the sacred high altitude Himalayan lake situated at 14700 ft above sea level.

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The Charri Mubarak which started from Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha was joined by another Charri from Vasak Dera temple, which according to local belief is the royal court of Lord Vasuki Nag.

The ‘Milan’ (joining of Charris) amidst chanting of slogans is believed to be the most ecstatic ritual of Kailash Yatra which leaves devotees spellbound.

One of the Chaila (priest), Mohit Kotwal carrying mace to the sacred Kailash Kund said, “This pilgrimage is going on since time immemorial when Vasuki Nag went to Bhadar-Kailash Lake to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Now we have been carrying the tradition which our forefathers used to practice religiously without fail.”

The annual Kailash Yatra which is considered as the symbol of unique Nag culture also attracts hundreds of tourists from across the country.

MLA Bhaderwah, Daleep Singh Parihar also joined the holy mace and said: “Since last fortnight thousands of tourists visited Bhaderwah to Join the holy Kailash Kund thereby giving major boost to pilgrimage tourism.”

Naresh Gupta, former two time MLC and an ardent devotee of Lord Vasuki Nag said despite treacherous terrain, every year thousands join Kailash pilgrimage with emotions, sentiments and firm belief that Lord Vasuki Nag will fulfill all their prayers beside the sacred Kailash Kund Lake is filled with rare high altitude medicinal herbs that cures many diseases of the devotees who take a dip in the icy water.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last year only a limited number of pilgrims were allowed for this pilgrimage following the cloudbursts at Chisoti in Padder area of Kishtwar that killed several Machail Mata pilgrims.

According to the schedule, the Yatra will halt at Hayan (Nalthi) before reaching Kailash Kund on September 9, where devotees will take a dip in the holy waters. The return journey will begin on September 10.

The local administration has deployed medical teams, ensured drinking water, electricity, tents, firewood and other facilities along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, another group of this pilgrimage from Dudu was flagged off today by MLA Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania in the presence of DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, CRPF officer, Manish Yadav, SDM Dudu, Manmeet Singh, SHO Latti, Gurnam Singh and others.