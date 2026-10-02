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Home / Videos /  Three-Day J&K Science Congress Concludes at IUST

 Three-Day J&K Science Congress Concludes at IUST

    The three-day Jammu and Kashmir Science Congress concluded today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, bringing together scientists, researchers, innovators, academicians and young minds to exchange ideas and discuss emerging technologies. More than...

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Daily Excelsior
12:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The three-day Jammu and Kashmir Science Congress concluded today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, bringing together scientists, researchers, innovators, academicians and young minds to exchange ideas and discuss emerging technologies. More than 600 participants and over 100 speakers took part in discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, climate change, energy, water resources and biodiversity.

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