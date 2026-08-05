Three-day induction programme begins at JU Business School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Business School (TBS), University of Jammu, today commenced a three-day Induction Programme for the newly admitted students of the MBA programme for the academic session 2026.

The programme aims to familiarize the students with the institution's values, academic culture, facilities, and mutual expectations.

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The programme began with an orientation introducing the students to The Business School and its facilities, including the Library and Business Lab. This was followed by the Nasha Mukti Pledge, reaffirming the institution's commitment to promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle among students.

Earlier, Director, The Business School, Prof Amisha Gupta, in her inaugural address, encouraged the students to make optimum use of the resources and opportunities available at The Business School and motivated them to pursue their goals with dedication and integrity.

The induction programme also featured a comprehensive faculty interaction session during which the faculty members guided the students to set clear career goals, embrace challenges, develop leadership qualities, and focus on continuous learning, time management, and self-improvement.

Addressing the students, Prof Alka Sharma, Dean, Business Studies, encouraged the students to actively participate in capacity-building workshops to strengthen their professional competencies.

The afternoon session featured an alumni interaction with Alpesha Gupta and Rishabh Mahajan, both alumni of The Business School. Alpesha Gupta, Founder of Alpesha's Vanity and a certified celebrity make-up artist based in Jammu, interacted with the students by discussing their expectations from the University and sharing her journey of establishing her business while pursuing her studies at TBS. Rishabh Mahajan, Founder of Coryn & Kin, an ethnic kidswear brand, emphasized the importance of developing market-ready skills with special focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The alumni interaction was followed by a mentoring session conducted by Prof Shallu Sharma and Dr Abdul Rashid Manhas, Deputy Chief Proctors, University of Jammu. The students were further sensitized about the Anti-Ragging Committee, the complaint redressal mechanism, and the significance of maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful campus culture.