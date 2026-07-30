Three-Day Hands-On Training Programme On Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Concludes At CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, Jul 30: Reinforcing its commitment to nurturing a highly skilled scientific workforce, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu on Thursday concluded its three-day Skill Development Training Programme on Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, equipping students, research scholars and young professionals with advanced analytical skills through intensive theoretical sessions and practical laboratory training.

The programme, conducted from July 28 to 30, focused on bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry-oriented practical expertise.

Participants received comprehensive exposure to one of the most advanced analytical techniques widely used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental science, food safety, forensic science, natural products research and chemical analysis through expert lectures, laboratory demonstrations and hands-on sessions.

Advertisement

The valedictory session was presided over by Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, who congratulated the participants on successfully completing the programme and appreciated their enthusiasm, commitment and active participation throughout the three-day training.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ahmed underlined the need for longer-duration technical training programmes to develop industry-ready professionals capable of meeting the growing demands of scientific research and modern analytical laboratories.

He observed that while participants possessed strong theoretical knowledge, mastering sophisticated analytical instruments such as GC-MS requires extensive practical exposure and continuous laboratory practice.

"Technical skills cannot be mastered in just two or three days. Advanced analytical techniques like GC-MS require prolonged hands-on exposure. Ideally, such programmes should run for at least a month so that participants enter as learners and leave as experts," he remarked.

Dr. Ahmed said CSIR-IIIM has been consistently designing job-oriented skill development modules aimed at preparing young professionals for careers in research institutions, government laboratories, academia and private industries.

The institute's objective, he said, is not merely to award certificates but to create employable, industry-ready scientific manpower capable of contributing meaningfully to the country's research ecosystem.

Describing the youth as the nation's greatest strength, he said Gen-Z researchers and students represent the future of India's scientific progress and deserve access to world-class research infrastructure, modern instrumentation and expert mentorship.

Informing participants about future opportunities, Dr. Ahmed announced that the next comprehensive GC-MS training batch will be conducted from August 11 to August 30, and encouraged students and researchers to regularly visit the institute's website for upcoming long-duration training programmes.

He also appreciated the positive feedback received from participants regarding the scientific sessions, laboratory exposure and the supportive environment provided by the institute.

"The courteous behaviour shown by our team is part of our responsibility. If participants leave with satisfaction, it is because the team fulfilled its duty. If anyone faces inconvenience, the responsibility rests with me," he said, reaffirming CSIR-IIIM's commitment to maintaining a professional and learner-friendly environment.

Extending an open invitation, Dr. Ahmed encouraged participants to remain associated with the institute in future as researchers, trainees or applicants whenever opportunities become available at CSIR-IIIM.

Earlier, Scientist-C Dr. Nagaraju Nekkala presented a detailed overview of the training programme, highlighting the growing role of Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) as one of the most powerful analytical platforms for qualitative and quantitative analysis of complex chemical compounds across scientific research and industrial applications.

He explained that the programme was carefully designed to combine classroom instruction with extensive laboratory demonstrations, enabling participants to understand instrument configuration, operating principles, sample preparation techniques, chromatographic separation, mass spectral interpretation, software-assisted data analysis, troubleshooting procedures and the diverse applications of GC-MS in pharmaceuticals, natural products, environmental monitoring, food quality analysis and forensic sciences.

On the third, the programme focused on advanced practical demonstrations and application-based learning. Participants received intensive hands-on training in GC-MS operation, sample preparation, chromatogram interpretation, mass spectral analysis, software-assisted data processing and analytical troubleshooting under the guidance of CSIR-IIIM scientists.

They also interacted with experts on the diverse applications of GC-MS in pharmaceutical research, natural products, environmental monitoring, food quality assessment and forensic sciences before participating in the valedictory session.

Sharing feedback, participants expressed gratitude to the Director and the organising team for providing practical exposure that is rarely available in universities.

They said that although students acquire substantial theoretical knowledge during their academic programmes, opportunities to operate sophisticated analytical instruments such as GC-MS remain limited due to their high cost and limited accessibility.

They described the three-day programme as an enriching and memorable learning experience, saying that the practical exposure to advanced instrumentation, analytical software and laboratory techniques had significantly strengthened the participants' understanding beyond conventional classroom education.

The valedictory session concluded with the distribution of participation certificates to all trainees by Director Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, recognising the successful completion of the intensive hands-on training programme.

The programme was coordinated by Principal Scientist and Programme Coordinator Dr. Nasir-ul-Rasheed, who supervised the scientific sessions, laboratory demonstrations and practical training throughout the three-day programme.

Among those present during the valedictory session were Dr. Rajkishore Rai, Head and Scientist-E, CSIR-IIIM Jammu; Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Scientist-D along with faculty members, scientists, research scholars.