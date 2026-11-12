Three-day course on terrorism, counter-insurgency concludes at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 11: A three-day Vertical Interaction Course (VIC) on "Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency" concluded at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur, today.

A total of 22 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police from various units and wings participated in the course, which commenced on November 9.

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The course aimed at enhancing the professional knowledge and skills of police officers in dealing with terrorism and counter-insurgency challenges.

Key topics covered during the training included counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, radicalisation, counter-insurgency strategies, cyber terrorism, digital threats and community engagement in countering terrorism.

A panel of experienced officers and experts shared their professional knowledge and field experiences with the participants.

The resource persons included SP Shakeel UR Rehman Bhat of SIA, retired SP Ravel Singh, retired SP Parshotam Kumar Mengi of NIA, DSP Pardeep Gupta of CID CI Udhampur, Inspector Reyaz Ahmed Shah of Cyber Police Station Srinagar and SKPA faculty members.

The valedictory function was attended by Benam Tosh, SSP and Deputy Director SKPA, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the participants, he shared his professional experiences and discussed various case studies related to terrorism and counter-insurgency, stressing the importance of practical knowledge and professional competence in tackling security challenges.

The course provided a platform for professional interaction, exchange of experiences and capacity-building among the participating officers.

Rakesh Singh Sambyal, CLI, SKPA, coordinated the programme with the assistance of Inspector Suram Chand.