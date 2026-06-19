Srinagar, Jun 19: Three persons were arrested after explosive substances and Hizbul Mujahideen posters were allegedly recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

Police recovered two grenades, 2.5 kgs of PEK (plastic explosive kirkee), four mobile phones, and posters related to the terrorist outfit from the three persons at Pudsoo area of the south Kashmir district on Thursday night, the officials said.

They identified the individuals as Aizaz Ahmad Khanday, Arbaz Ahmad Mir, and Nasir Ahmad Dar, all residents of Begama in Shopian.

All three were missing from their home since May 31, they added. (Agencies)