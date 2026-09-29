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Home / Latest News / Three Arrested With 2 AK-47, 10 Kg Heroin In Punjab's Amritsar

Three Arrested With 2 AK-47, 10 Kg Heroin In Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 29: Punjab Police dismantled an illegal arms and narcotics supply network in Amritsar, arresting three individuals with 10 kg of heroin, two AK-47 assault rifles, four magazines and 10 live cartridges, a top police officer said on Tuesday....

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Daily Excelsior
05:18 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh, Sep 29: Punjab Police dismantled an illegal arms and narcotics supply network in Amritsar, arresting three individuals with 10 kg of heroin, two AK-47 assault rifles, four magazines and 10 live cartridges, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and were procuring illegal weapons and narcotics for further supply in the state, police investigation revealed, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar.

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Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete backwards and forward linkages and identify other persons involved in the network, he said. (Agencies)

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