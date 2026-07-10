Three acquitted in rape case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: A fast track court in Jammu has acquitted three accused in a 2022 rape case, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges with cogent, reliable and trustworthy evidence after nearly four years of trial.

Presiding Officer Amarjeet Singh Langeh passed the judgment in the case titled State Vs Firdous Ahmed & Others, rarising out of FIR Number 1019/2022 registered at Bahu Fort Police Station under Sections 376, 109 and 506-II of the IPC.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that one accused, introduced to her through a woman running a boys' paying guest accommodation at Ustad Mohalla, visited her residence on April 21, 2022 on the pretext of breaking the Ramzan fast and allegedly raped her after Iftari. The complaint was lodged on April 26, leading to registration of the FIR.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to explain the five-day delay in lodging the FIR despite the complainant contacting Police Post Bathindi immediately after the alleged incident. It also noted that she did not disclose the identity of two women present in the building and allegedly discouraged their examination during investigation.

Finding the complainant's testimony inconsistent, fragile and unsupported by medical or independent evidence, the court dismissed the challan and acquitted all the accused.