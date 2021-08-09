Threat to judges is undermining judiciary

Law and crime can chase each other but that the crime should always get vanquished and beaten, it is increasingly important that judiciary was too strong to be influenced or weakened in any way. Judges are discharging their duties in accordance with the tenets of legal procedures, set rules and provisions of the constitution and the like and no decision taken nor any view held or any judgment pronounced can be influenced or moulded by anyone, least by employing threats and using abusive language. In this connection, Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over enough not being done by the CBI and the IB and “not helping” the judiciary at all. In other words, if a judicial officer makes any type of complaint in respect of a threat to his or her life or being subjected to abusive language and threats, no perceptible action was being taken. There is no denying the fact that some gangsters and criminal agents as also ”people of high profile” are found involved in intimidating the judges of the trial courts and even the High Courts. These threats have been reported to be in physical and other forms besides through Whatsapp and Facebook modes. In certain cases, even after courts ordering enquiry, these agencies have ”done nothing” is the crux of the observations of the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. We feel that every effort should be taken in protecting the judicial officers hence the impartiality, fearlessness and imparting justice process by the judiciary strictly as per the law of the land. At the same time, the judicial process, while dealing with various offences committed by such types of gangsters and criminal elements, should show no leniency to cultivate not only the fear of and respect for the law in the minds of such criminals but to send messages that the judicial process could not be made to be influenced in any way, least intimidated, in awarding the severest punishment for a crime as dictated by the country’s laws. We also feel that imparting justice within a reasonable time and addressing pendency of cases in courts are issues assuming more relevance and importance.