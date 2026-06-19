Threads of Memory, Chisels of Hope

Reimagining the Future of Jammu's Handicrafts and Handloom Heritage

Dr Abhinandan Magotra

abhinandanmagotra01@gmail.com

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Jammu's Handicrafts and Handloom Heritage

There are few sounds more evocative of India's civilizational continuity than the rhythmic clatter of a handloom and the patient strokes of an artisan's hand. In Jammu, these sounds once echoed across Basohli, Rajouri, Poonch, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Udhampur and the Chenab hills, carrying stories of royal patronage, community identity and local enterprise. They were the sounds of livelihoods being built, traditions being preserved, and culture being quietly passed from one generation to the next.

Today, however, those sounds are becoming fainter.

As we stand at the crossroads of rapid modernization and technological transformation, an important question confronts us: can Jammu's handicrafts and handloom sector move from being a cherished legacy of the past to becoming a vibrant pillar of the future economy?

The answer lies not in discovering something new, but in rediscovering what Jammu has always possessed.

Historically, Jammu's artistic traditions flourished under the Dogra rulers and the hill principalities that preceded them. The celebrated Basohli School of Painting, born in the seventeenth century, emerged as one of India's earliest and most vibrant miniature art traditions. Today, Basohli Painting, Basohli Pashmina and Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft stand proudly among the region's GI-tagged treasures, embodying centuries of skill, creativity and cultural memory.

Yet the story of Jammu's crafts is not merely about paintings, pashmina or woodwork.

It is about woollen blankets woven in the highlands of Kishtwar, handlooms humming in the villages of Udhampur, crochet work painstakingly crafted by rural women, woodcraft artisans in Rajouri and Poonch, and countless household skills passed from one generation to another. For centuries, these crafts were not "industries"; they were ways of life. They shaped local identities, sustained families and connected communities to their heritage.

Behind every handcrafted product lies a human story.

The elderly Calico artisan in Akhnoor, teaching her grand-daughter an age-old motif. A young Binna maker from RS pura , hushing up the pace through late evening to complete an order for temple tokris. The village women of Thannamandi, supplementing their family's income through embroidery. The weaver in Teryath village of Nowshera, working late into the night to complete an order before winter. These are not isolated stories. They are the stories of nearly 54,000 artisans and their families who remain directly or indirectly dependent on the handicrafts and handloom sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

For many of them, craft is not merely an occupation.

It is an inheritance.

Yet the present reality is complex.

As someone who has travelled through Jammu and Rajouri and interacted with local communities, one notices a recurring pattern. Artisans possess extraordinary skill, but often struggle to find markets. Traditional knowledge is abundant, but commercial opportunities remain limited. Young people increasingly gravitate towards government jobs, urban employment and competitive examinations, viewing traditional crafts as economically uncertain. Too often, the artisan creates value while middle-persons capture a significant share of it.

And yet, amidst these challenges, there is reason for optimism.

The success achieved by the handicrafts sector of Kashmir offers an inspiring example of what is possible when traditional skills are supported by effective branding, quality assurance, market access and institutional support. The global recognition earned by Kashmiri carpets, shawls and other crafts demonstrates that heritage and modern markets can coexist successfully. Rather than a comparison, it offers a lesson and a pathway-one that Jammu's rich craft traditions can also follow.

Encouragingly, significant efforts are already underway.

Recent years have witnessed greater institutional support through artisan registration drives, GI certification, handloom clusters, common facility centres, welfare measures and market promotion initiatives. Schemes such as the Artisan Credit Card have expanded access to affordable credit, enabling artisans to invest in their enterprises with dignity and confidence. Support to Karkhandars has strengthened traditional production networks, while cooperative societies and emerging producer companies are helping artisans come together for collective procurement, value addition, branding and marketing.

These interventions are not merely government programmes.

They are investments in people.

Yet preservation alone will not suffice.

The future of Jammu's handicrafts lies not in museums but in markets.

The first priority must be visibility. Jammu needs a stronger craft narrative rooted in its unique Dogra heritage, Basohli art, hill crafts and indigenous weaving traditions. The world cannot value what it does not know.

Second, technology must become an ally of tradition. QR-based authentication, GI-linked traceability, digital marketplaces and social media storytelling can connect artisans directly with consumers across India and abroad. If a customer in Bengaluru can order coffee directly from Coorg, there is no reason why a collector in Mumbai, Delhi or London cannot purchase a Basohli painting directly from its creator.

Third, the younger generation must view handicrafts not as a fading inheritance but as a promising avenue for entrepreneurship. Design collaborations, incubation programmes, skill upgradation initiatives and partnerships with institutions such as NIFT can ensure that tradition evolves without losing its soul.

There is also immense potential in cultural tourism.

Every pilgrim visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, every traveler exploring Patnitop, Bhaderwah, Rajouri, Poonch or the Mughal Road corridor should encounter vibrant craft villages, artisan workshops and heritage markets. Why should a visitor leave Jammu carrying only photographs when they could leave carrying a piece of Jammu's story?

Ultimately, the question before us is larger than economics.

When a craft disappears, a community loses a memory. A dialect loses expression. A family loses a source of livelihood. A region loses a part of its soul.

Conversely, when an artisan succeeds, an entire cultural legacy finds renewed life.

Jammu today stands at a defining moment. One path leads to gradual decline, where traditional skills disappear with ageing artisans and forgotten workshops. The other leads to revival, where heritage becomes an engine of employment, cultural pride and sustainable development.

The hand that weaves, carves, paints and creates is not asking for charity. It asks only for recognition, fair opportunity and a market that values authenticity over imitation.

The threads woven in Jammu's looms are more than threads of wool, cotton or pashmina. They are threads connecting generations. They carry the aspirations of thousands of families, the pride of a region and the promise of inclusive growth.

If government, institutions, markets and citizens work together, the future can be bright indeed. The artisan's hand that preserved our heritage yesterday can become the hand that shapes our prosperity tomorrow.

And perhaps then, across the hills of Basohli, the valleys of Rajouri, the villages of Udhampur and the mountains of Kishtwar, the sounds of the loom and the artisan's tools will not merely survive.

They will once again become the heartbeat of a living heritage-enriching the shared cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir for generations to come.

(The author is a JKAS Officer, SSO, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu)