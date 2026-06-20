Thousands to participate in events marking  International Yoga Day celebrations across southern US

HOUSTON, June 20: Thousands of people are expected to participate in more than 30 events across the southern US to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by the Consulate General of India in Houston and partner organisations, this weekend.Â

This year's events are focused on expanding outreach to cover underserved communities through Spanish-language yoga sessions, adaptive chair yoga for seniors and neighbourhood-based programmes designed to make participation easier and more inclusive, according to organisers.Â

The theme for this year's event is "yoga for healthy ageing".

"This year, we want to inspire participants of all ages-from young children to seniors-to embrace a proactive approach to lifelong health and well-being,"Â Consul General D C Manjunath said.

"We have built a decentralised framework to bring yoga directly to everyone's neighbourhood," said Consul Prashant K Sona, Head of Chancery at the Houston Consulate.Â

Medical experts involved in the initiative said the expanding reach of yoga reflects its growing role in preventive healthcare.

"Yoga therapy is a highly adaptable, evidence-informed practice that supports physical, emotional and mental well-being," said Smitha Mallaiah, Senior Mind-Body Intervention Specialist at MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

A local Texan participant, Maria Gonzalez, said the programme has made yoga more approachable for families. "Despite the heat and sudden rain showers, people are still showing up. The fact that it's in our neighbourhoods and offered in Spanish makes it feel welcoming-it's something families can actually share together," she said.

The campaign opened with a curtain-raiser event at NASA and will continue through the weekend with flagship assemblies along the San Antonio River Walk, corporate and civic sessions in Oklahoma, and other regional gatherings.

Organisers said the initiative will continue beyond International Day of Yoga with community-led programmes supported by local civic partners across the region. (PTI)