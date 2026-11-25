Excelsior Correspondent

‘Name Jammu Agri Varsity after Baba Jitto’

JAMMU, Nov 24: The annual Jhiri Mela has commenced at the Jhiri village in Marh Block of Jammu district, bringing together thousands of pilgrims from across the Jammu and Kashmir as well as neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

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The seven-day religious and cultural fair of the Jammu region, organised around Kartik Purnima, is expected to attract nearly 15 lakh visitors this year. Dedicated to the memory of 16th-century Dogra folk hero, Baba Jitto and his daughter, Bua Kaudi, the Mela commemorates their sacrifice and stands as a symbol of farmers' rights and resistance against exploitation.

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As per local folklore, Baba Jitto laid down his life about 500 years ago after refusing to accept the excessive crop demands as tax by a local Landlord. His daughter, Bua Kaudi, subsequently sacrificed herself on his funeral pyre. Their story continues to hold deep religious and cultural significance for the people of the Jammu region.

Thousands of devotees visited the Baba Jitto shrine today to offer prayers and pay homage to the legendary farmer. Taking a holy dip in the nearby Baba-da-Talab remained one of the major religious attractions of the annual fair.

A major highlight of this year's mela is the participation of various government departments, which have set up stalls showcasing modern agricultural practices, mushroom cultivation, hybrid seeds and government welfare schemes. The displays aim to familiarise farmers with new technologies and initiatives designed to improve agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

The fair also features traditional wrestling competitions, rural sports, Dogri folk music and theatrical performances, portraying the life and sacrifice of Baba Jitto, providing visitors an opportunity to experience the local Dogra cultural traditions. The rural markets with special items for the women and children, besides merry- go-rounds, were other attractions of the Mela.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for traffic regulation, designated parking facilities, improved road connectivity and healthcare services to manage the expected rush of pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The annual Jhiri Mela remains one of Jammu's significant religious and cultural gatherings, bringing together people from different regions while highlighting the message of justice and dignity of farmers.

Meanwhile, as a part of its ongoing campaign to take the struggle for the honour and recognition of Shaheed Kissan Baba Jitto to every household, the Shaheed Kissan Baba Jitto Sangharsh Samiti (SKBJSS) organised a special Sankalp Patra distribution programme at the Devsthan of Baba Jitto on the occasion of Jhiri Mela today.

During the programme, nearly 2,000 `Sankalp Patras' were distributed among devotees and local residents who had arrived from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the Samiti informed the devotees about the glorious history and supreme sacrifice of Baba Jitto, as well as the ongoing struggle being undertaken by the organisation to secure his rightful honour and recognition.

The Samiti highlighted its major demands for honouring Baba Jitto. These include renaming the Agricultural University in Jammu after Baba Jitto and including his glorious history in the school curriculum. The Samiti is also demanding the establishment of a dedicated museum showcasing the life, history and legacy of Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi.

The Samiti appealed to devotees and the general public to actively support this historic campaign. People were also informed that, as a result of continuous efforts and public support, an indoor stadium dedicated to Baba Jitto has been constructed at his sacred Devsthan.

The Samiti expressed its gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the administration for understanding public sentiments and fulfilling this important demand.

The organisation also urged the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the convenience, safety and smooth management of the lakhs of devotees visiting Jhiri Mela. It emphasised the need to maintain the religious dignity, sanctity and traditional values of the fair through comprehensive arrangements.