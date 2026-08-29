Thousands offer prayers at Hazratbal on Friday following Milad

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SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Thousands of devotees thronged Dargah Hazratbal here today to offer congregational prayers and seek blessings, with the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) displayed for public viewing as Kashmir observed the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

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Devotees from different parts of the Valley began arriving at the shrine from Thursday evening and continued to pour into the complex through Friday.

The shrine, adjoining lawns and surrounding areas remained packed as the congregation swelled ahead of the Friday prayers.

The display of the Holy Relic remained the central attraction, with devotees offered a glimpse of the sacred relic after each prayer, prompting large numbers to stay back for successive congregations.

Chief cleric at Dargah Hazratbal, Riyaz-ul-Haq Noorabadi, said the gathering reflected the deep devotion of people and the enduring relevance of the Prophet's teachings.

"The Holy Relic was displayed and thousands of devotees participated in the congregation. What the Prophet taught changed the world. If people follow his teachings in their lives, society can be rebuilt on the foundations of peace, compassion, brotherhood and mutual respect," Noorabadi said.

National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah also joined thousands of worshippers in offering congregational prayers at Hazratbal.

On the occasion, the religious scholars and preachers spoke about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They called upon people to follow his message of peace, compassion, brotherhood, tolerance and mutual respect.

Given the expected turnout, authorities had put arrangements in place well ahead of the congregation.

Police, civil administration, traffic authorities and other concerned departments were deployed to facilitate the movement of devotees, regulate traffic and maintain security around the shrine.

Similar congregations were reported from districts in north and south Kashmir, including Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag.