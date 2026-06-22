Thousands Of KPs Perform Puja At Mata Kheer Bhawani

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Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits thronged the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district, participating in prayers and religious rituals at the revered shrine. The festival witnessed a large turnout of devotees from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.They expressed confidence in the prevailing atmosphere and spoke of their desire to once again live amidst Kashmir's peaceful surroundings, reconnecting with their roots and cultural heritage.