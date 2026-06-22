Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In Ganderbal For Annual Mela

TULMULLA, June 22: Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits on Monday thronged the Ragnya Devi temple here to celebrate the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

A multi-layer security ring was thrown around the temple complex and along the route leading to the shrine.

The temple, nestled in the shade of mighty chinar trees in this village of the central Kashmir district, wore a festive look as devotees from across the country congregated at the shrine complex to celebrate the mela on the occasion of 'Jyeshta Ashtami'.

Walking barefoot and carrying rose petals, devotees jostled with each other to move closer to the main temple complex as devotional songs played in the temple compound.

The devotees offered tribute to the goddess, as men took a dip in the stream close to the shrine. The devotees paid obeisance to the deity while offering milk and 'kheer' (rice pudding) at the sacred spring within the complex.

It is believed that the colour of the sacred spring water, which flows below the temple, indicates the situation in the valley.

While most of the colours do not have any particular significance, black or darkish colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir.

However, the water in the spring was clean and milky white this year.

The devotees prayed for peace and brotherhood in the valley.

"A huge number of devotees has arrived for the Mela this year. I prayed that the deity keep everyone happy, safe and let peace be there," Chinmay Pandita, a devotee from Jammu, said.

Locals opened not only their homes but also hearts for the visiting devotees.

On the support of the locals Muslim community, Pandita said the locals have always supported the celebrations.

"There is a tremendous support of the locals at every level. They are very supportive," he said.

Another devotee, Mansi, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

"The administration has made very good arrangements. Security arrangements are top notch. There is deployment at every place. No doubt, there are very good security arrangements, but otherwise also, we did not feel any fear. The atmosphere is very good," she said.

The community prayed for peace in the valley and for their dignified return,Â“ putting an end to their 'banwas' (exile).

Sanjay Saraf, a local Kashmiri Pandit leader, said the annual Mela has always been a true example of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie.

"Every Kashmiri waits a year for this Mela. Muslims also wait so that they can see their Pandit brothers. We all pray there is a revival of the true Kashmiriyat," he said.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore said the administration has put in place all arrangements for smooth and comfortable stay of the devotees.