Thousands mark Yoga Day worldwide under 'Healthy Ageing' theme

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, June 21:

From Tokyo's historic temples, to the iconic Arco della Pace in Milan, yoga enthusiasts across the world came together on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, reaffirming the ancient Indian practice's growing appeal as a pathway to health, balance and well-being.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated globally on June 21 every year, since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

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This year's celebrations, themed "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighted yoga's relevance in promoting physical fitness, mental resilience and holistic wellness at every stage of life.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, in collaboration with the Moscow City Government, organised the IDY celebrations at the iconic Universitetskaya Square, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

"Hundreds of participants joined the mass practice of the Common Yoga Protocol at the XII International Day of Yoga celebrations in Moscow, led by Mr. Bhup Singh Thakur, Yoga teacher at the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow," the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

In China, around 400 people, including diplomats, academics, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian diaspora, participated in celebrations organised by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai at the Bund Finance Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Pratik Mathur described yoga as India's gift to the world and underscored its growing role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and active ageing, according to a statement issued by the consulate.

The programme featured a guided meditation session, a Manipuri dance performance, an Indian classical music recital and a demonstration on the benefits of yoga.

In Japan, more than 2,100 yoga enthusiasts joined celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy at the historic Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple in Tokyo.

"Despite the rain, with the motto 'Yoga together, rain or shine!', the venue was filled with energy and smiles," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X.

A large number of people gathered at Old Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, to celebrate IDY under the guidance of Yoga Australia CEO Josh Pryor.

The one-hour yoga session led by Pryor offered a rare moment of calm, mindfulness, said the High Commission of India in Canberra in a post on X.

"A wonderful reminder that yoga is not just exercise-it is a way of life that nurtures both body and mind," it added.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh brought together participants of all ages to celebrate the occasion.

"Their enthusiastic participation reflected the spirit of this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', and underscored yoga's relevance across every stage of life," the Indian mission in Dhaka said.

People from the Kiwi, Indian, and other ethnic communities came together to celebrate the IDY at the premises of the High Commission of India in New Zealand.

"Celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm in collaboration with Heartfulness and Art of Living Foundation NZ at the HCI premises," the Indian mission posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Helsinki organised a special yoga session at the iconic Oodi Library, located opposite to the Finland Parliament House.

The event brought together Diplomats, Finnish officials, and members of the Indian diaspora.

In London, a special programme at the Strand brought together diverse yoga traditions.

"The celebration featured demonstrations and sessions by Anahat Yoga, Chi Kri Yoga, Iyengar Yoga, SRMD Yoga, @ArtofLiving, @heartfulness UK, @ishafoundation and @BrahmaKumaris. Together, they reflected the richness, diversity and inclusivity of yoga traditions, illustrating how this ancient practice continues to inspire and transform lives across the world," High Commission of India in London posted on X.

Over 1,100 yoga enthusiasts came together for yoga day celebrations organised by the High Commission of India & Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

"Honoured to have YB Senator Puan Saraswathy Kandasami as Chief Guest, who delivered an inspiring address on Yoga's role in building a healthier, more productive society," the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, posted on X.

Yoga Enthusiasts gathered at the iconic Arco della Pace in Milan, Italy, to celebrate the IDY, the Consulate General of India in Milan said in a post on X.

The IDY event at the India House, Ankara, was attended by over 250 participants, including diplomats, Yoga enthusiasts, Turkish nationals, Friends of India and members of the Indian diaspora, according to the Embassy of India in Ankara.

In some countries, the events to mark the IDY started days ahead.

In the US, hundreds of participants gathered at the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. for a yoga session organised by the Embassy of India on Saturday.

"The Embassy of India marked #IDY2026 in Washington DC under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' - a reminder that yoga is for everyone, at every stage of life," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Washington also hosted a series of events at venues including Dupont Circle and the World Bank with local communities, besides setting up an Ayurveda corner showcasing traditional wellness practices.

In Saudi Arabia, nearly 500 participants, including government officials, diplomats, school children and Indian community members, attended an International Day of Yoga event in Riyadh on Saturday.

The session was led by Saudi women yoga instructors Sima Ghannam and Malak Almughira, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in an X post.

"The growing popularity of yoga in Saudi Arabia marks yet another milestone in India–Saudi Arabia cultural ties," it said.

The Indian mission in Barcelona celebrated the IDY at Parc de Joan Miro, in collaboration with the Indian Culture Centre and The Yoga Gallery.

"Around 150 participants joined the event, highlighting this year's theme,"Yoga for Healthy Ageing," the Consulate General of India in Barcelona said.

In Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto marked the International Day of Yoga with a large gathering against the backdrop of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario on Saturday.

Around 800 participants, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, yoga practitioners, wellness organisations, and community leaders, took part in the celebrations, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a social media post.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi highlighted yoga's ability to transcend cultural, linguistic and national boundaries, bringing people together in a "shared pursuit of well-being and reaffirming its timeless relevance as a universal path to health, harmony, and inner balance".

In Nepal, the Embassy of India, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a yoga demonstration near the Eternal Peace Flame and the Maya Devi Temple in the Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Saturday.

More than 600 yoga enthusiasts participated in the event, attended by Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar.

Indian missions in several other countries, including Slovenia, Romania, Indonesia, Oman, UAE, Nigeria, Denmark, Kenya and Kazakhstan also organised yoga sessions and events to mark the occasion. (PTI)