Bhaderwah/Jammu, Sep 8: The annual three-day Kailash Kund Yatra commenced on Tuesday with the sacred 'Charri Mubarak' departing from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple at Gatha in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, officials said.

Dedicated to Lord Vasuki Nag, the serpent god revered as the presiding deity of Bhaderwah Valley, thousands of devotees gathered at the historic temple to participate in the centuries-old tradition of carrying the sacred mace to the high-altitude Himalayan lake, situated at an elevation of 14,700 feet above sea level, the officials said.

According to the schedule, the yatra will halt at Hayan (Nalthi) before reaching Kailash Kund on September 9, where devotees will take a dip in the holy waters. The return journey will begin on September 10.

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"This pilgrimage has been taking place since time immemorial, when Vasuki Nag is believed to have travelled to Bhadar-Kailash Lake to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Since then, we have continued the tradition that our forefathers followed religiously and without fail," said Mohit Kotwal, one of the "chailas" (priests) carrying the sacred mace.

The annual Kailash Yatra is considered the symbol of unique Nag culture, also attracting hundreds of tourists from across the country.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Bhaderwah Daleep Singh Parihar also joined the holy mace and said, "over the past fortnight, thousands of tourists have visited Bhaderwah to join the holy Kailash Kund Yatra, giving a major boost to pilgrimage tourism in the region".

Naresh Kumar Gupta, a former two-time MLC and an ardent devotee of Lord Vasuki Nag, said, despite the treacherous terrain, devotees undertake the Kailash pilgrimage every year, driven by deep emotions, sentiments and an unwavering faith that Lord Vasuki Nag will fulfil their prayers.

"The sacred Kailash Kund lake is also believed to be surrounded by rare high-altitude medicinal herbs, while devotees believe that a dip in its icy waters can cure several ailments," he said.

Last year, only a limited number of pilgrims were allowed to participate in the Kailash Kund Yatra following a cloudburst in adjoining Kishtwar district on August 14 that left 63 people, mostly Machail Mata pilgrims, dead and 30 others missing.

Ahead of the yatra, Bhaderwah Additional District Magistrate Sunil Kumar Bhutyal has issued a public advisory highlighting the challenging nature of the pilgrimage and urged devotees to undertake the pilgrimage with adequate preparation, caution and strict adherence to the instructions of the yatra administration.

Pilgrims have been advised to follow weather advisories issued and carry essential items including warm and waterproof clothing, rain gear, suitable footwear, torch, medicines, food items and other necessary supplies.

The advisory stresses that pilgrims experiencing symptoms of high-altitude illness should immediately descend to a lower elevation and seek medical assistance.

As part of the precautionary measures, persons above 70 years, children below 14 years, persons suffering from serious illnesses, pregnant women and lactating mothers with their babies have been advised not to undertake the Yatra beyond the specified points, keeping in view the difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions.

The officials said administration has strictly prohibited intoxicants, narcotic drugs, alcohol, caffeinated drinks and tobacco products, with violators liable to action under relevant laws.

Pilgrims have also been directed to use only designated tracks, avoid shortcuts and refrain from activities causing pollution or damage to the local ecology, flora and fauna. Single-use plastics are strictly banned in the Yatra area.

On September 5, a high-level joint coordination meeting was held at Doda district headquarters to review security, deployment, disaster management and allied arrangements for the Yatra.

The meeting -- co-chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sargun Shukla and and DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma -- was briefed on the yatra profile, routes, threat perception, deployment and contingency plans, the officials said.

They said Quick Reaction Teams, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams and medical teams have also positioned at strategic and vulnerable locations for the safety of the devotees.

The officials said the district police chiefs of Doda, Udhampur and Kathua were directed to ensure a seamless and gap-free security grid, with special focus on Chattergalla and the Kathua–Doda border axis which, in the past, was used by terrorists to move deep into the hinterland after crossing from across the border.

Directions were issued for plugging vulnerable and shadow points, close coordination with Army and Central Armed Police Force components, verification of pony operators, porters and vendors, monitoring of nomadic movement and regulated movement of Yatries through designated routes and prescribed timings, they said.