Thousands join 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, June 24: Amid tightened security thousands of Shia Muslim mourners participated in a Muharram procession in Srinagar today to mark the eighth day of mourning of the Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

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The procession followed the traditional Guru Bazar-Dalgate route after the administration permitted it for the fourth consecutive year. Authorities lifted a nearly three-decade ban three years ago that had been imposed in 1990 for security concerns.

A large number of mourners took part in the procession, which began at Guru Bazar and concluded at Dalgate. Dressed in black and carrying traditional flags bearing the name of Imam Hussain (AS), thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar in the old city at around 5:30 a.m. Beating their chests rhythmically and reciting elegies, the mourners marched through Jahangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before concluding the procession at Dalgate.

Authorities had imposed restrictions on the movement of the traffic along the procession route including the city centre Lal Chowk area that paralysed normal life in the city. Huge traffic jams were witnessed in the city due to the procession.

Prominent Shia leader Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari who led the procession said the eighth day of Muharram holds special significance in Islamic history.

"Today is a day of sacrifice. The eighth of Muharram has particular importance because it marks the point when the distinction between truth and falsehood became clear," he said.

Ansari thanked the administration for allowing the procession and urged authorities to permit the traditional Muharram procession on the 10th day as well.

Muharram, the holiest month for Shia Muslims, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his son in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 A.D. The mourning processions form a significant part of the observances.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the procession. "As per the directions of the LG and the Chief Minister, all stakeholders, including health teams, district administration officials and security agencies, have been working continuously to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram. We thank the people for their cooperation and appeal to them to respect the arrangements put in place by the administration," he said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V.K. Birdi said comprehensive security and traffic arrangements had been put in place for the procession. "Detailed security arrangements have been made to ensure that mourners do not face any inconvenience. Traffic has also been managed across the district to facilitate smooth movement for residents and commuters. We are grateful to the volunteers who assisted us in managing the event," Birdi said.

He said similar arrangements would be in place for the 10th day of Muharram. "We have meticulously planned the security and traffic arrangements in consultation with all stakeholders, and similar measures will remain in force on the 10th of Muharram," he said.