Thousands gather at Hazratbal to celebrate Milad

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Thousands of devotees gathered at Dargah Hazratbal today as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed across Kashmir, with the shrine witnessing the largest congregation of the day while Milad processions were carried out at several places across the Valley.

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Worshippers offered prayers at the shrine throughout the day, while large crowds gathered for the repeated display of the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Holy Relic was displayed after every prayer, prompting emotional scenes as devotees offered prayers and supplications and sought divine blessings and mercy.

"This is a deeply spiritual moment for us. Seeing the Holy Relic brings a sense of peace and devotion that is difficult to put into words," said a devotee who had travelled to Hazratbal from Budgam.

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Another devotee said the occasion provided an opportunity to pray for peace, prosperity and well-being.

"We come here to seek blessings and pay our respects on this sacred occasion," said Muhammad Yousuf of Natipora.

Syed Muhammad Hussaini Haqani, a member of the J&K Waqf Board, said the occasion carried a message of unconditional love and blessings.

He said detailed arrangements had been made to ensure the convenience and facilitation of devotees.

The shrine had also drawn a large number of devotees the previous night, with worshippers participating in night-long prayers and other religious observances.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with his father and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, also offered congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

The display of the Holy Relic will continue after prayers on Thursday and Friday, with the rush of devotees expected to increase further, particularly on Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Across Kashmir, major mosques and shrines, including Shehr-e-Kalashpora, Khirram Sharief, Jinab Sahib Soura and Kabamarg, witnessed special congregations, prayers and religious programmes to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Milad processions were also taken out at several places across the Valley, drawing participation from children, youth and elders. The processions featured religious slogans and expressions of reverence for the Prophet (PBUH).

To manage the expected rush, Traffic Police City Srinagar had put in place a detailed traffic plan for the intervening night of August 25-26 and Friday, August 28, aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and preventing congestion around Hazratbal.

The plan included designated routes for vehicles arriving from different parts of the Valley, besides separate parking and return arrangements.

Vehicles from north and central Kashmir were parked inside the University campus through Sir Syed Gate on the Saderbal side, while vehicles from south Kashmir, including Ganderbal, used the University parking on the Naseembagh side through Budshah Gate.

Those travelling from Rainawari and Khanyar towards Hazratbal were advised to use the NIT Parking/Multi-Level Parking at Hazratbal, while a separate traffic camp was earmarked for VIP and official vehicles.

Separate return routes were also prescribed to regulate vehicular movement and prevent congestion after the congregations.

The district administration had also put in place arrangements for crowd management and the smooth conduct of the religious observances amid the heavy rush of devotees.