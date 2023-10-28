Thousands attend Urs of Dastgeer Sahib in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27:The annual Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Dastgeer Sahib, was observed today with religious fervour in Kashmir.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Kashmir thronged to the shrines of Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar and Sarai Bala in Srinagar throughout the day to participate in the congregational Friday prayers.

A large number of devotees including men and women participated in the night long prayers at both the places.

During the night long prayers at Dastgeer Sahib Shrine at Khanyar special prayers were held for the peace, stability and prosperity of Kashmir and the whole world.

At Khanyar shrine in downtown Srinagar, the holy relic of the saint was displayed before a large number of devotees after the prayers.

Even though the saint never visited Kashmir, he is highly revered by the locals.