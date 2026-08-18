Thousands attend Khoja Digar prayers at Naqshband Sahib shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Thousands of devotees gathered at the historic Naqshband Sahib shrine in Srinagar's Khawaja Bazar today to participate in the annual Khoja Digar prayers, a centuries-old tradition observed on the third day of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The congregation dates back to 1608, during the time of Hazrat Khwaja Khawand Mahmood, a prominent figure of the Naqshbandi Sufi order, which originated in Bukhara, in present-day Uzbekistan. The annual observance draws devotees from across Kashmir.

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As part of the observance, devotees offered late-afternoon Asr prayers along the road stretch from Nowhatta to Khanyar. The shrine management and district administration made arrangements for the congregation, while religious scholars highlighted the life and teachings of Khwaja Bahauddin Naqshband (RA).

Meanwhile, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Monday, preventing him from addressing the annual Khoja Digar congregation, his office said.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz's office said the restrictions prevented him from delivering the traditional sermon and offering prayers at the shrine. "Ahead of the centuries-old tradition of Khoje Digar at the shrine of Naqshband Sahib, @MirwaizKashmir has been placed under house arrest, barring him from delivering the traditional sermon and offering prayers at the historic shrine," his office said.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid had earlier announced that Mirwaiz would deliver a sermon at 4 p.m. at the shrine, followed by congregational prayers at 5:30 p.m.