“Those Who Truly Care For J&K Will Join Us At Jantar Mantar On July 20”: CM’s Advisor Wani

Srinagar, July 16: Advisor to the Chief Minister and senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani on Thursday said the party would go ahead with its proposed programme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, irrespective of whether permission is granted.

He asserted that those who genuinely care about Jammu and Kashmir and stand with its people will join the event.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a condolence meeting at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subah, held in memory of senior NC leader Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Wani said the party leadership and workers would reach New Delhi ahead of the scheduled programme.

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“Our programme will go ahead irrespective of whether permission is granted. The detailed schedule will be announced in due course,” he said.

When asked about reports that invitations had been extended to leaders of several political parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Wani said it would become clear on July 20 who attends the programme.

“Those who truly care about Jammu and Kashmir, sympathise with its people and stand with them will certainly join us at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Wani reiterated that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional position and the guarantees that were taken away remains the National Conference’s primary objective.

He said the restoration of statehood is essential to achieving that objective, adding that the people had voted for an elected government, not for a dual power centre.

Remembering Dr. Kamal, Wani described him as a humble leader, an astute political observer and a scholar with deep knowledge of religion. He said Dr. Kamal had an in-depth understanding of Jammu and Kashmir’s political history and remained closely associated with key political developments over the years.

Calling his demise an irreparable loss, Wani said Dr. Kamal maintained close ties with party leaders and workers and frequently guided them through his political insight and religious scholarship.

“It will be very difficult for us to fill the void left by his passing,” he said. (KNO)