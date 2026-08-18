Those who spread hatred will be jailed: LG

‘System has to be made transparent for restoring people’s confidence’

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today said that those who committed crimes and spread hatred in Jammu and Kashmir will be sent back to jail.

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While addressing a gathering at the Mulaqat programme in Pulwama - an initiative of Save Youth, Save Future Foundation-, the LG said that there are many other things that are happening.

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"Bashir was saying that whether it is the case of the Kashmiri Pandits, whether it is the case of the majority community here, or the case of the Sikh brothers whose case files were kept under wraps, there is a lot of attention being paid to them. There will be an effort to send them back behind bars, those who have committed crimes, those who have done the work of spreading hatred," he said.

Sinha said that a new belief is being created in this community. "It is true that goodwill cannot be achieved through words alone. Goodwill is achieved when every citizen has the confidence to get education, employment, health, security, and justice," he added.

The LG said that the system has to be made transparent to restore confidence of people in it.

"…It is the responsibility of the system that the answer should be impartial and timely. That is why today, I would like to say to my colleagues in the administration that we will have to make this system more transparent so that the confidence of the common man is maintained in the system," he said.

"I believe that the government can make the law, the administration can give the system, but you can only make the system of goodwill. The people can make it," he added. Click here to watch video

Sinha emphasized that dialogue is not merely an exchange of words but a bridge between hearts, a means of nurturing trust and a path to peace and prosperity.

The LG reminded the gathering that walking together, conversing together and making space for one another in our hearts is the essence of India's civilizational ethos. He noted that diversity is not a weakness but the nation's greatest strength, a heritage safeguarded through mutual trust and respect.

"Mutual trust and respect to all faiths and beliefs was an integral part of our way of life. The civilisation of our beloved Bharat gave us a profoundly beautiful message 6,000 years ago to walk together, converse together and make space for one another in our hearts," he said.

Sinha said that India's soil has, for centuries, welcomed faiths, cultures, and traditions from across the world, weaving them into the fabric of the country. He highlighted that this confluence of traditions is visible today in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world is one family-and in the ethos of Kashmiriyat, which teaches that true identity lies in conduct and humanity, not in labels of faith or community.

The LG commended the young volunteers working against drug abuse and promoting brotherhood. He urged that such initiatives be expanded on a broader scale.

"Such initiatives need to be expanded on a much broader scale. I believe that another meaning of true peace is that it begins when we start understanding one another," he said.

The LG outlined a six-point roadmap for the future and called upon administration and all sections of society to Institutionalise regular interfaith dialogues in schools, colleges, and community centres to foster understanding among youth. He stressed on Youth Peace Ambassadors and called upon youth to lead initiatives in cultural exchange, community service, and environmental protection.

He noted that preserving historical and cultural sites as common heritage through joint participation of citizens and administration is significant. The Lieutenant Governor urged youth to promote digital literacy and counter misinformation to safeguard public trust.

Sinha also highlighted the role of social justice and equal opportunities for progressive society and asked all the stakeholders to ensure impartial systems that deliver education, employment, healthcare, and justice to all citizens. He asked for constituting Village Peace Committees, representing all sections of society to strengthen compassion, humanity and development.

The LG stressed that while governments can make laws and administrations can provide systems, true harmony is built by the people themselves. He called upon administrative officers to ensure the safety of citizens, equal opportunities in development and proper implementation of welfare schemes.