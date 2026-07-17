Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amarnath Yatra / This Year’s Amarnath Yatra Will Be Remembered As Historic Yatra: LG

This Year’s Amarnath Yatra Will Be Remembered As Historic Yatra: LG

    J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this year's Amarnath Yatra will be remembered as a historic pilgrimage. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to pilgrims to purchase local products has given a significant boost to...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:11 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this year's Amarnath Yatra will be remembered as a historic pilgrimage. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to pilgrims to purchase local products has given a significant boost to the local economy by supporting traders, artisans and small businesses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra