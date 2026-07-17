This Year’s Amarnath Yatra Will Be Remembered As Historic Yatra: LG
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this year's Amarnath Yatra will be remembered as a historic pilgrimage. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to pilgrims to purchase local products has given a significant boost to...
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J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this year's Amarnath Yatra will be remembered as a historic pilgrimage. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to pilgrims to purchase local products has given a significant boost to the local economy by supporting traders, artisans and small businesses.
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