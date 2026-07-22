This Heinous Act Will Not Go Unpunished: LG Sinha On Anantnag Terrorist Attack

Srinagar, Jul 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday condemned the killing of a policeman in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district and said the heinous crime will not go unpunished.

Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag around 12.30 pm.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice," Sinha said in a post on X.

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He said he spoke to Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat to take stock of the situation.

"I spoke with DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr," he added.

DGP Prabhat visited the spot for a first-hand assessment of the situation. A massive operation has been launched to track the terrorist. (Agencies)