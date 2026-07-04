Third Batch Of About 5,000 Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Kashmir

Jammu, Jul 4: The third batch of 4,812 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in two separate convoys on Saturday to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

There were 966 women in this latest batch.

More than 12,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine on the first day of the annual 57-day yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Friday.

Officials said the third batch, which had 244 sadhus and 157 sadhvis, left in 126 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp between 3 am and 3.30 am amid tight security.

A total of 2,771 pilgrims, including 542 women and six children, were headed for Pahalgam base camp, while the remaining, of whom 424 were women and five were children, took the Baltal route.

With the latest departure, 13,499 pilgrims have embarked for the pilgrimage from Jammu since July 2 when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.