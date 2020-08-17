Third accused arrested in connection with ‘communally sensitive’ video

*Shutdown in Ramban, Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Police has arrested the third accused in connection with a “communally sensitive” video which had gone viral on social media, triggering protests and shutdown in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

“Rohit Sharma, a resident of Pacca Danga locality, is the third accused arrested in connection with the case related to the communally sensitive video,” police sources said.

Earlier, the main accused Satpal Sharma and his associate Deepak were arrested soon after the video containing derogatory remarks against a particular religion went viral yesterday.

A case under FIR Number 100/2020 under Section 153A IPC (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered at Pacca Danga Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, people in Banihal, Gool and Khari area of district Ramban held peaceful protest and demanded strict action against the arrested persons for their attempt to disturb peace and tranquility. Late last night, people in Batote also held protest over the issue.

However, curfew like restrictions was imposed in Kishtwar town following bandh and protest call given by Majlis E Shoura Kishtwar against the viral video.

Police vehicle fitted with loud speakers were seen in every part of town and adjoining areas announcing increase in restrictions under Section 144 IPC which already stands imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All the major streets of sensitive areas were sealed and every type of transport was off the road following restrictions.

Extra deployment of local police and paramilitary forces was seen everywhere with senior police officers themselves supervising the situation on ground.

“In view of COVID19, section 144 was already in place but as a precautionary measure, we have taken extra cautions”, Rajinder Singh Tara, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar said.

He said that one organization of a particular community has given a bandh call for today and therefore in order to prevent any problems, restrictions have been intensified. “Situation is under control and everything is normal in the region”, he assured.

Bandh was also observed in different parts of the Doda district over the viral video and people were demanding strict action against the arrested persons.