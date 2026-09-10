Thieves decamp with 1 Kg silver, gold ornaments from locked house

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Unidentified thieves struck an abandoned house in the Parbhat Colony area near Jammu Airport on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, decamping with 1 kilogram of silver, some gold ornaments, and Rs 5,000 to 6,000 in cash.

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According to locals, the targeted property belongs to one Chanderbala Matoo, who has been staying with her daughter in Canada for the past three months, leaving her house locked.

Neighbours who were taking care of the property noticed the house lights turned off and checked on the premises, finding the main door forced open and household items littered around in a messy manner.

They later discovered that the main locker of the house was broken and a transformer was also missing.

Upon contacting the house owner, it was confirmed that the thieves had stolen a one-kilogram brick of silver, some gold ornaments, and Rs 5,000 to 6,000 in cash, locals said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation into the matter.