'They Have Embraced Freedom' : Omar Abdullah & Wife Agree To Dissolve Marriage, File Application In Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Jul 31: The Supreme Court was today informed that Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah have agreed to part ways and have filed an application invoking Article 142 of the Constitution seeking dissolution of their marriage on mutual consent.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the parties have "embraced freedom". "Article 142 filed, my lords may grant divorce," Sibal said.

The bench was informed that the divorce application was filed on July 22. Hearing this, Justice Narasimha said the Court will pass orders accordingly.

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Sibal informed the Court that the parties have agreed to withdraw all cases filed by them against each other. Justice Narasimha stated that the Court will make all this information a part of its order. "We will dispose of it in terms of that," Justice Narasimha said.

Abdulla has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him a divorce. The Supreme Court had earlier sent the matter for mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah got married on September 01, 1994. They have been living separately since the year 2009. They have two sons.

Omar had also approached the Family Court on the grounds of desertion and cruelty. However, the Court on August 30, 2016 dismissed his plea for divorce because he could not prove that their marriage had suffered an irretrievable breakdown. Omar challenged this before the Delhi High Court. In December 2023, a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the order of the Family Court. (LiveLaw)