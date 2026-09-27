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There Should Be No Dilution in Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism should not be diluted, stressing the need for a firm and consistent global response to terrorism in his address to the 81st UN General Assembly ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:10 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism should not be diluted, stressing the need for a firm and consistent global response to terrorism in his address to the 81st UN General Assembly

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