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Theft reported in Thanna Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, Sept 11: A theft incident was reported at a residential house of a Police official in the Kacha area of Manyal Gali, falling under Block Thanna Mandi and Panchayat Manyal Upper. According to preliminary information, the owner,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 11: A theft incident was reported at a residential house of a Police official in the Kacha area of Manyal Gali, falling under Block Thanna Mandi and Panchayat Manyal Upper.

According to preliminary information, the owner, Buland Khan, son of Mohammad Ayub, ASI, returned home and found that gold ornaments, cash and some other valuables were missing from the house.

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A case has been registered at Thanna Mandi Police Station in this connection.

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