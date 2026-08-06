Theft at Ram Temple extremely unfortunate, has hurt devotees: Sadhvi Ritambhara

INDORE, Aug 5: Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara on Wednesday said the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was extremely unfortunate and the culprits should be punished quickly.

The revelations about the theft hurt the devotees as lives have been sacrified to construct the temple, said Ritambhara, one of the leaders of the movement for the construction of the temple.

Asked by reporters here about the controversy, she said, "This is a very unfortunate incident that has shamed us all. You know that even in a large society, there are 50-100 people who bring shame to the nation, society, clan and tradition. This has been one such incident."

Advertisement

Those responsible for the alleged theft should be punished swiftly, Ritambhara added.

The development hurt Ram devotees because over the past 500 years, people had sacrificed not just money but even their lives for the construction of the temple, she added.

To prevent its recurrence, values must be strengthened among the people, Ritambhara said.

To a question about the Gen Z movement which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, she said that India's present and future lie in the hands of the young generation, and the youth should dedicate themselves to the country and its traditions and utilise their abilities wisely.

"We expect the youth of India to live dignified lives. They will fulfill India's unfulfilled dreams. I often say that our Indian children are like Tulsi plants, which should be watered not with the wine of lust, but with the Ganga water of values," she added. (PTI)