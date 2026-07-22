Theatre revival takes centre stage at Chinar Book Fest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 21: The revival of Kashmiri theatre took centre stage on the fourth day of the third Chinar Book Festival today.

Eminent playwrights, actors, directors and scholars called for greater institutional support, youth participation and innovative platforms to revive the Valley's rich theatrical tradition.

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Held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the session titled "Theatre in Kashmir: Reviving a Living Tradition" brought theatre veterans together to deliberate on the past, present and future of theatre in Kashmir.

Opening the discussion, Dr Farooq Fayaz traced the origins of Kashmiri theatre to the region's ancient Sanskrit tradition, describing Kashmir as one of the foremost centres of learning in philosophy, literature, aesthetics and dramatic arts.

Referring to the Nilamata Purana and Rajatarangini, he said Kashmir had a flourishing tradition of playwriting and drama dating back centuries.

Playwright Nisar Naseem described the period between 1970 and 1989 as the golden era of Kashmiri theatre, when original productions in Kashmiri and Hindi flourished.

He said theatre attained its greatest relevance when it began portraying the lives and concerns of ordinary people.

Actor Kusum Tikoo stressed that meaningful theatre does not require elaborate auditoriums and can thrive through street performances, neighbourhood spaces and digital platforms.

She encouraged young people to write original scripts and experiment with innovative formats, including short theatrical reels on social media.

Theatre practitioner Rohit Bhatt proposed establishing theatre groups in schools and colleges where students could write, direct and stage productions before participating in inter-institutional competitions.

He also highlighted the role of independent cultural initiatives in sustaining theatre despite limited official support.

Moderator Rashid Nizami steered the discussion through the evolution of Kashmiri theatre, the impact of conflict on the performing arts and the need to nurture a new generation of playwrights, actors and audiences.

The festival also hosted a discussion on "From Soil to Soul: Culinary Traditions and Sustainability," where speakers highlighted Kashmir's traditional food practices, indigenous ingredients and zero-waste cooking as examples of sustainable living.

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language organised sessions on "Urdu in the Digital Age" and the literary legacy of Mir Taqi Mir, highlighting the need to integrate Urdu with digital platforms and preserve literary heritage.

The Children's Corner attracted nearly 4,000 young learners through storytelling, quizzes, financial literacy and Arabic calligraphy workshops.

The Chinar Book Festival will continue till July 26.

Tuesday's programme will feature an interaction with actor Rakesh Bedi, presentations by students of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), and a session titled "Daughters of the Valley: Voices, Vision & Legacy."