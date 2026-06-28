The Voice That Still Echoes Through Kashmir

Remembering the Timeless Legacy of Vijay Malla

Dr Rizwan Rumi

rizwanroomi2012@gmail.com

There are some voices that do not merely sing songs. They preserve time. They become repositories of memory-carrying within them the fragrance of forgotten evenings, the stillness of old homes, the innocence of vanished generations and the emotional geography of an entire people.

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In Kashmir, one such voice belonged to Vijay Malla.

A few evenings ago, while absentmindedly scrolling through social media-lost in the endless, restless noise of the digital world-a small video clip suddenly appeared before me.

Yet before my mind could even recognize the singer, my heart already had.

It was Vijay Malla, singing his immortal rendition of "Chani Loolech Daagdari Mea Ratem" (I held close the deep scars of your love.)

And within moments, the modern world disappeared.

Suddenly, I was transported back to the Kashmir of another era-a Kashmir where evenings carried silence instead of notifications, where homes breathed warmth and where radios were cherished companions of every household.

Those were evenings scented with noon chai and kangri warmth. After Maghrib prayers, families would quietly gather together while the cold Kashmiri air pressed softly against wooden windows.

Back then, people did not search for songs. They waited for them.

And among the countless voices that flowed from Radio Kashmir, Vijay Malla's voice possessed a rare and mystical power.

Even today, when one listens to "Harmokh Bartal Gov Walo Myani Dilbaro…" something within the soul begins to tremble softly.

His songs were never mere compositions. They were emotional landscapes reflecting Kashmiri life itself-its longing, separations, tenderness, spirituality, innocence and centuries of unspoken sorrow.

Today, music often arrives hurriedly and disappears just as quickly into the endless digital abyss. But some voices resist time itself.

Even years after his passing, Vijay Malla continues to live quietly inside Kashmir's cultural consciousness.

The radios have mostly fallen silent now. The old evenings have changed. Time has marched forward without pause.

But somewhere, in some forgotten corner of the Valley, against the whispering winter wind and beneath the shadow of snow-covered mountains, the voice of Vijay Malla still plays softly-reminding Kashmir that some melodies never truly die.