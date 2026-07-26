The VIP survival guide

D Ghai

Every election season, we are reminded that politicians are public servants. So today, let us keep the public aside for a moment. Forget the poor-they have learnt to survive against all odds. Forget the middle class-they have mastered the art of paying taxes, waiting in queues and adjusting to everything. Forget the rich-they usually have alternatives. Today, this article is dedicated entirely to the welfare of our VIPs and VVIPs.

Many people argue that if India's healthcare system deteriorates, our leaders can always fly to London, Singapore or the United States. But can they really? Emergencies don't wait for visa appointments or chartered flights. When Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot, she was rushed to AIIMS. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh repeatedly relied on AIIMS. Manohar Parrikar fought a prolonged illness while remaining closely connected to India's medical system. In moments of crisis, even the country's most powerful people ultimately depend on Indian doctors and Indian hospitals. Improving healthcare, therefore, isn't just about serving citizens-it is about protecting those who govern them.

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The same principle applies to roads. Yes, some leaders travel in helicopters. But not every Member of Parliament has one parked outside the residence. During elections, rallies and public outreach programmes, leaders proudly travel by road, waving at voters from SUVs. Unfortunately, potholes do not recognise political parties, and weak bridges do not pause to check security clearances. The tragic death of Union Minister Gopinath Munde in a road accident in 2014 remains a painful reminder that poor infrastructure can claim even the most influential lives.

Then there is the question of the next generation. Certainly, there are politicians who are unmarried and may not be particularly concerned about future generations. But they are exceptions. Most leaders are parents and grandparents. Their children spend their formative years in India. They breathe the same polluted air. They receive vaccinations in Indian hospitals. They visit Indian paediatricians. They travel on Indian roads to some of the country's most expensive schools. Before they leave for universities abroad, they live here, study here and grow up here. If nothing else, shouldn't India be made safer and healthier for your own children until they turn eighteen?

Running a nation also requires something more valuable than power-it requires competence. Governments need doctors to heal, engineers to build, scientists to innovate, historians to preserve perspective, economists to guide policy, political scientists to analyse society, and universities to produce all of them. If educational institutions are weakened, research discouraged and independent voices silenced, eventually there will be no experts left to advise those in power. Even emperors required wise counsellors. Kings have never ruled successfully with security personnel alone.

A broken system has another dangerous characteristic-it eventually stops distinguishing between ordinary citizens and the powerful. The recent controversy involving IAS officer Rinku Singh in Uttar Pradesh, where he allegedly attempted to slap a local BJP leader, illustrates a deeper institutional problem. When authority develops the habit of arrogance, it no longer recognises faces. Habits do not ask whether the person standing before them belongs to the ruling party, the opposition or the general public.

Corruption, too, is wonderfully impartial. It spares nobody. Consider the new Parliament building-the very symbol of Indian democracy. Reports of water leakage soon after its inauguration became a national embarrassment. It almost seemed as though the building had decided to imitate other leaking institutions. Poor engineering and compromised quality control do not salute ministers before causing embarrassment. Corruption has no VIP list.

Ironically, despite holding enormous power, many politicians today cannot freely visit a shopping mall, enjoy a meal at a roadside restaurant, watch a movie or even walk through a crowded market without elaborate security arrangements. Isn't that a strange measure of success? To be elected by the people, yet remain unable to comfortably live among them.

The encouraging part is that India has already demonstrated extraordinary administrative capability whenever it chooses to. Elections involving hundreds of millions of voters are conducted with remarkable efficiency. Aadhaar was implemented on an unprecedented scale. Voter identity cards are issued with impressive speed. VIP convoys move with military precision. Political rallies involving lakhs of people are organised almost overnight. Clearly, the country's administrative machinery is capable of delivering excellence.

The real issue, therefore, is not capacity. It is priority.

If elections can be conducted flawlessly, roads can certainly be built safely. If VIP convoys can move seamlessly, traffic laws can also be enforced. If Aadhaar can reach almost every citizen, quality healthcare and education can too. If massive rallies can be organised with clockwork precision, government institutions can surely function with similar efficiency.

So this is not an emotional appeal on behalf of the common citizen. This is a practical appeal on behalf of India's political class. Because hospitals do not check election affidavits before treating patients. Roads do not recognise cabinet rank before accidents. Pollution does not distinguish between ministers and mechanics. Corruption does not seek permission before humiliating governments. And broken systems never stop to ask whether the victim is an ordinary citizen-or a VVIP.

Dear leaders, please strengthen this country.

Not because we deserve it.

Because, sooner or later, you and your families will need it too.