The loss of traditional and lesser-known vegetable varieties could undermine nutritional security and climate resilience, as experts call for greater conservation and wider use of India’s vegetable biodiversity. Forgotten vegetables could help make our diets more resilient, Mongabay-India correspondent Sharmila Vaidyanathan reports

The clove bean is fondly known as mookuthi avarai in Tamil, an ode to its nose-pin-like appearance. Clove bean belongs to the same family as the morning glory, perennial fast-growing vines known for their brightly coloured flowers, and is not a true bean species. Once a common vegetable in south Indian kitchens, clove bean now remains immortalised in S. Meenakshi Ammal’s iconic cookbook Samaithu Paar (Cook and See in Tamil), first published in 1951.

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Today, clove beans are a rare, if not impossible sight in vegetable markets and seem to have completely disappeared from India’s culinary landscape. However, in one small farm in Bengaluru, landscape architect, natural farmer and founder of Hariyalee Seeds, Prabhakar Rao, continues to conserve the seeds of this and other long-forgotten vegetables.

As Rao walks around his farm’s undulating land, pointing to heirloom vegetables like the Yerengere white long eggplant or various tomato varieties, he laments how vegetable markets today are dominated by hybrids. There was a time when the Yerengere white long eggplant was the only brinjal variety that went into the making of vangi bath or brinjal rice, says Rao.

“People are all eating the same few vegetables, and the loss of vegetable biodiversity has not received a lot of attention. Why would it? Every vegetable that you use at home is available in abundance,” says Rao.

In a recent perspective article for PNAS, researchers warn that vegetable biodiversity is under threat due to land-use change, market homogenisation and the extinction of several native and wild vegetable species.

The paper highlights that in the last century, vegetable biodiversity has diminished significantly, and about 24% of the wild relatives of 79 major vegetable species are at risk of extinction.

By combing through existing data, the authors also created a Global Vegetable Species Dataset, where they have listed 1,482 vegetables. But the true number of vegetable species is much higher, considering that many local and wild vegetables are absent from standard references, the paper explains.

Unlike megafauna mammal species or other foods like traditional paddy varieties, Rao worries that the loss of vegetables is not palpable or widely discussed. “Sadly, this loss is happening under the radar,” he says.

Missing genes and nutrients

Today, the conversation around vegetable biodiversity is crucial as it highlights their role in both food and nutritional security, as well as climate resilience, the authors of the PNAS article explain in the paper.

“A major consideration that prompted this article is that many of the vegetable species are not conserved in national and international gene banks,” shares Maarten van Zonneveld, lead author of the PNAS article and Head of Genebank, International Potato Center, Lima, Peru. “There are so many vegetables that need to be rescued before they completely disappear. And the end goal is not just conservation, but also ensuring that this diversity is utilised.”

The World Vegetable Center’s WorldVeg Genebank, the largest public-sector genetic collection of vegetables, holds more than 65,000 accessions (genetic samples) of more than 330 vegetable species. India’s National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources also has a genebank where more than 30,700 accessions of vegetables, including crops like okra, brinjal, tomato and onion, are saved.

However, Rao highlights that several landraces or local vegetable varieties remain largely unknown, making it challenging to comprehend the scale of loss and identify what to conserve. Since founding Hariyalee in 2011, Rao has saved over hundreds of varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds from all over the world. “But that is just scratching the surface,” he shares.

Van Zonneveld adds that as studies increasingly point to the homogenisation of diets globally, the crucial role of vegetable biodiversity can no longer be ignored. “Many of the vegetables are dual-purpose; sweet potato and taro are eaten as roots, and their leaves are also consumed. That’s another reason why vegetables are important. They are extremely versatile as a group, and they play an important role in food security,” adds van Zonneveld. As a broad botanical group, vegetables encompass other food groups. Fruits like tomatoes, roots like sweet potatoes, flowers like artichoke and seeds like green soybeans are also eaten as vegetables.

A crucial aspect of this diversity is climate resilience, and Crop Trust, the international non-profit organisation working to protect crop diversity, has established an Opportunity Crops Knowledge Base, where 20 overlooked crops that can contribute to building resilient food systems are documented.

India is among the stakeholders that contributed to this knowledge base which lists vegetables such as sweet potato, minor yams and pumpkin. “This is one example of how there’s a growing recognition that vegetables are an important part of the solution for climate change adaptation,” shares van Zonneveld.

The focus on vegetable biodiversity also comes at a time when people are eating fewer vegetables overall. In a 2020 study, researchers from London, UK, found that a large percentage of the Indian population consumes inadequate levels of fruits and vegetables. The study revealed that of the 400g per person per day requirement of fruit and vegetable intake, as recommended by the FAO-World Bank food security module, the average consumption in India is about 230g per person per day. Increasing biodiversity can aid in increasing vegetable consumption and addressing these nutritional gaps, the PNAS paper notes.

The lack of visibility

Walk into any vegetable market today, and one thing that becomes obvious is that not only are we all eating the same vegetables, but also the varieties look so similar.

“Bright red tomatoes, perfectly shaped onions and dark green leafy vegetables — we associate good quality and good flavour with a certain visual, and then one variety becomes the representative for the entire category,” explains Elizabeth Yorke, a chef, food researcher and co-founder of the food systems collective, Edible Issues.

Over the last three years, along with Bengaluru-based community supported agriculture (CSA) network Spudnik Farms, Edible Issues has worked on highlighting the diversity and culinary significance of tubers through the Rooting for Tubers initiative.

Yorke further adds that markets today are built around the idea that each vegetable must look a certain way. “The idea that tomatoes come in different colours and shapes or may not even be red all the time – those references have been eliminated,” she says.

The food researcher explains that apart from the lack of visibility, where consumers don’t find local or traditional vegetables in the market, culinary confidence is also low when they encounter some of these lesser-known vegetables.

“We see this a lot with tubers. Tubers (other than potatoes) are available in the market, but consumers are not sure about how to use them and cook with them. They also express concerns about storing and processing large tubers at home,” shares Yorke. As part of Rooting for Tubers, the team hosted festivals and workshops and created interactive learning spaces where community-documented recipe videos and cards were shared.

Yorke adds that at the core of these conversations is the need to support and create different market opportunities for farmers who grow multiple varieties. Rao points out that vegetable cultivation currently is not profitable for all farmers.

Talking about price volatility and supply chain issues, Rao adds that often, the price farmers get in the market for their vegetables does not match their input costs to cultivate them.

A 2025 analysis of vegetable cultivation in India revealed that despite being the second-highest producer of vegetables globally, India ranks the lowest in productivity (tonnes/hectare) among the top five vegetable-producing countries. The study also noted that government initiatives like Operation Greens, which works to stabilise the production and reduce post-harvest losses for key vegetables like tomato, onion and potato (TOP), have led to a growth in their cultivation. However, interest in vegetables like tapioca has declined in recent decades, the study finds.

While the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) expanded Operation Greens in 2020 to include all vegetables (TOP to Total), the study notes that vegetable farmers continue to face challenges that include post-harvest losses, lack of effective market linkages, and price and weather fluctuations.

With several uncertainties, Rao explains that the only farmers earning a substantial income from vegetables are those cultivating high-return crops like coloured capsicums. “For small-scale farmers, vegetable cultivation is a hit or a miss. Expecting farmers to invest in biodiversity under these circumstances is not feasible,” adds Rao.

Demand and supply of diverse vegetables

“The first challenge, even before thinking about vegetable diversity, is to get people to think about vegetables,” says Colin Khoury, Global Conservation Lead in Crop Trust. “Vegetables occupy agroecological niches that are less conventional, standardised, and in the control of agricultural businesses (compared to staple field crops).”

“While they are grown in large fields, they are also grown in small terraces, gardens, backyards, rooftops, and many other ways that are barely recognised and not at all measured. They are often grown by women, the elderly, and children. Embracing the reality of vegetables means supporting these systems and these producers, which is less mainstream (agricultural research is slowly recognising this),” shares Khoury, who is also a co-author of the PNAS article.

Commending the efforts of initiatives like Rooting for Tubers, Khoury explains that changing consumer and market demand for vegetables is not something that can happen immediately and will take years. He adds that government and non-profit outreach through education campaigns and awareness drives by people of influence, like chefs and influencers, can impact the demand side of the equation for vegetable diversity.

“That’s the ‘pull’ side. But the ‘push’ side (supply) is also extremely important. Vegetable diversity needs to be available, visible and affordable – in markets and supermarkets, on TV shows and everywhere else. This means getting more farmers to grow more of these vegetables and connecting farmers to markets, ensuring the continuity of these connections,” adds Khoury.

Khoury also emphasises the role of school feeding programmes in building these connections, and in India, one organisation is already spearheading a movement where school meals promote agrobiodiversity, local and indigenous foods. Shillong-based North East Society for Agroecology Support (NESFAS) initiated a community-led school meals programme in 2022, which now functions across 26 schools in the state of Meghalaya. The programme is based on a mapping study conducted by NESFAS, where underutilised local vegetables like red flesh sweet potatoes, taro stems and leaves like Indian pennywort were identified. Partnering with local farmers, parents and teachers, NESFAS today provides guidance for the creation of diverse menus for school meals, which highlight regional and wild foods.

“There are many resilient vegetable crops around the world, still cultivated in small plots or harvested from natural habitats, and there is ample opportunity to breed vegetables for climate resilience. But we haven’t been focusing enough on them. It’s simply a matter of prioritising vegetables,” adds Khoury.

Mongabay India/TWF