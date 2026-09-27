Sunil Vaid

skvaid.743@gmail.com

For every soldier standing vigil on India's icy frontiers, there are countless unseen hands that help sustain him. Hidden from public attention and rarely mentioned in official narratives are the defence porters-ordinary civilians who perform extraordinary tasks under some of the harshest conditions on Earth. They neither wear military uniforms nor carry ranks on their shoulders, yet their contribution to the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces is immense. Whether traversing snow-covered mountain passes, negotiating steep rocky slopes, crossing turbulent streams, or trekking through dense forests, these dedicated men ensure that essential supplies reach soldiers stationed in the remotest border posts. Their work is not merely physical labour; it is a mission performed with courage, endurance, and unwavering patriotism. They are, in every sense, silent partners in safeguarding India's sovereignty. India's unique geographical landscape presents formidable logistical challenges. From the towering Himalayas of Ladakh to the snowbound valleys of Kashmir and the rugged mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, many military posts remain inaccessible to motor vehicles for significant periods of the year. Heavy snowfall, avalanches, landslides, glacial crevasses, and the absence of roads make conventional transport impossible. While helicopters play a crucial role, their operations are often constrained by adverse weather, limited payload capacity, and operational risks. In such circumstances, defence porters become the indispensable human lifeline connecting military bases with isolated forward posts. Carrying loads often exceeding 30 kilograms on their backs, they transport food, drinking water, kerosene, ammunition, artillery stores, engineering equipment, communication devices, medical supplies, and even mail that boosts the morale of troops serving in extreme isolation. Their journeys, lasting several hours or even days, are undertaken through treacherous terrain where a single misstep can prove fatal. Yet they continue with remarkable resilience and dedication.

Advertisement

The institution of defence porters has deep historical roots. During the British Indian Army, local inhabitants of mountainous regions were frequently employed to transport military supplies across inaccessible terrain. Long before roads penetrated the Himalayas, human endurance was the only dependable means of sustaining troops deployed in remote areas. After Independence in 1947, India inherited this vital logistical tradition. As the nation faced repeated security challenges along its northern borders, the role of defence porters became even more significant. The conflicts of 1947-48, 1962, 1965, and 1971 demonstrated that military strength depended not only on weapons and strategy but also on the uninterrupted flow of logistics. Every soldier deployed at a forward post required food, fuel, clothing, ammunition, medicines, and engineering materials. Ensuring the timely delivery of these essentials became the responsibility of thousands of civilian porters, recruited largely from border districts whose familiarity with local terrain proved invaluable. Across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, generations of men from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Gurez, Uri, Tangdhar, Keran, Machil, Leh and Kargil have worked shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army. Their intimate knowledge of mountain tracks, river crossings, snowfall patterns and weather conditions has often enabled troops to maintain operational effectiveness in areas where maps alone offer little guidance. Many of these porters belong to families whose association with the Army extends over several generations. Fathers, sons and brothers have all served as porters, developing relationships of trust and mutual respect with soldiers posted in these remote regions. Their local expertise has frequently helped military units identify safer routes, avoid avalanche-prone slopes, and negotiate dangerous mountain passes during emergencies. Their contribution goes far beyond carrying loads; they have become an integral component of India's border management system.

Perhaps nowhere was the courage and commitment of defence porters more vividly demonstrated than during the 1999 Kargil War. When Pakistani intruders occupied strategic heights overlooking National Highway 1A, Indian troops launched one of the most difficult mountain warfare campaigns in modern military history. The battle was fought at altitudes exceeding 16,000 feet, where steep cliffs, freezing temperatures, and constant enemy shelling created extraordinarily hazardous conditions. Supplying soldiers engaged in combat became one of the greatest logistical challenges faced by the Indian Army. In these testing circumstances, defence porters emerged as indispensable partners in the war effort. Working tirelessly, often under the cover of darkness to avoid enemy observation, they climbed narrow mountain tracks carrying ammunition boxes, mortar rounds, artillery shells, food packets, kerosene cans, drinking water, communication equipment, ropes, tents and engineering stores. Every kilogram they carried strengthened the fighting capability of Indian troops positioned on inaccessible heights. Frequently, porters made repeated trips under continuous artillery and small-arms fire, fully aware that each journey could be their last. When soldiers were wounded, these same porters helped evacuate them down steep, rocky slopes to field medical facilities, often improvising stretchers under lifethreatening conditions. Their courage saved countless lives and enabled uninterrupted military operations during one of India's most decisive victories. Military historians often acknowledge that wars are won not only by those who fight at the front but also by those who sustain the fighting force. The Kargil conflict offered compelling evidence of this principle. Behind every successful assault on Tiger Hill, Tololing, Point 4875 and numerous other strategic heights stood an unbroken chain of logistics maintained by soldiers, transport personnel, helicopter crews and defence porters. Without the relentless efforts of these civilian volunteers, maintaining the operational tempo of the Army in such inhospitable terrain would have been infinitely more difficult. Although their names seldom appeared in headlines or official citations, their contribution formed an essential part of India's victory and deserves to be remembered with honour and gratitude. If Kargil tested the courage of India's defence porters during war, the Siachen Glacier continues to test their endurance every single day. Situated at altitudes ranging from 18,000 to over 21,000 feet, Siachen is widely recognised as the world's highest battlefield. Temperatures frequently plunge below -40°C during winter, while blizzards, avalanches and hidden crevasses make survival itself a formidable challenge. Yet Indian soldiers remain deployed there throughout the year to guard the nation's strategic interests. Supporting these troops is a logistical operation of extraordinary complexity. Helicopters deliver supplies to selected locations, but adverse weather, high winds and limited carrying capacity often prevent aerial operations. Once the supplies are dropped, defence porters shoulder the responsibility of transporting them across dangerous stretches of ice and snow to isolated military posts. Carrying heavy loads while wearing snow boots and specialised clothing demands exceptional physical fitness and mental resilience. Every journey exposes them to frostbite, altitude sickness, snow blindness, avalanches and the ever-present danger of slipping into concealed glacial crevasses.

Unlike professional mountaineers who undertake expeditions for adventure, defence porters make these perilous journeys repeatedly as part of their daily duty. Their work enables soldiers to receive food, fuel, medical supplies, communication equipment and essential stores required for survival in one of the harshest environments known to mankind. Every successful load carried to a forward post strengthens India's defensive capability on this strategically vital glacier. Over the decades, defence porters have become far more than transport workers. Their familiarity with mountain terrain, changing weather patterns, river crossings and snow conditions has often proved invaluable to military commanders. In many remote sectors, they act as guides, helping troops identify safe routes through dense forests, steep mountain tracks and snow-covered passes. Their local knowledge has frequently prevented accidents and facilitated military movement during emergencies.

Many defence porters belong to border communities whose families have served alongside the Indian Army for generations. This long association has created bonds of trust and mutual respect. Soldiers rely upon them not only for logistical support but also for their understanding of local geography and environmental conditions. In difficult operational situations, this knowledge can make a significant difference between success and failure.

The spirit of patriotism displayed by these civilians deserves special appreciation. Despite facing immense physical hardships and personal risks, they willingly undertake assignments in hostile terrain where even basic amenities are unavailable. Their commitment reflects the resilience and courage of India's border communities, whose contribution to national security often remains unnoticed. Despite their indispensable role, defence porters continue to face numerous challenges. Most are engaged on a temporary or contractual basis and therefore do not enjoy the long-term service benefits available to regular government employees. Their work involves constant exposure to life-threatening conditions, yet financial security for their families often remains uncertain. Avalanches, landslides, accidents and medical emergencies have claimed the lives of many porters over the years. Others have suffered permanent disabilities due to frostbite, falls or prolonged exposure to extreme weather. For such families, the loss of the principal breadwinner brings not only emotional distress but also severe economic hardship.

The absence of comprehensive social security continues to be a matter of concern. While existing compensation mechanisms provide some relief in specific circumstances, there remains a need for a more structured welfare framework that includes adequate insurance coverage, pension or ex gratia support where applicable, healthcare, educational assistance for children, housing support and skill development opportunities for those who retire from this demanding work. Such measures would honour their contribution while providing dignity and security to their families.

India rightly celebrates the courage of its Armed Forces through medals, memorials and national ceremonies. The contribution of defence porters, however, has largely remained outside public consciousness. Greater recognition is both appropriate and necessary.

Educational institutions, media organisations and civil society can play an important role in highlighting their sacrifices. Their stories should find a place in documentaries, books, exhibitions and public discussions so that future generations understand the enormous human effort required to safeguard India's frontiers. Recognition need not diminish the honour accorded to soldiers; rather, it complements the larger story of national service by acknowledging every individual who contributes to the defence of the nation.

The security of a nation rests not only upon its soldiers but also upon the countless individuals who support them with quiet determination and unwavering commitment. Defence porters represent one such extraordinary community whose courage has strengthened India's frontiers for generations. From the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir to the icy heights of Ladakh and Siachen, they have carried supplies, rescued the wounded, endured unimaginable hardships and displayed remarkable patriotism without expectation of recognition. As India continues to modernise its border infrastructure and strengthen national defence, it must also ensure that these silent guardians receive the respect, welfare and institutional support they richly deserve. Their contribution is not merely one of physical labour; it is an enduring expression of national service. History remembers those who fought bravely on the battlefield. It should also remember those who made that courage possible. The defence porter, walking silently through snow, rock and darkness with a heavy load upon his back, carries not merely supplies but the hopes, strength and security of a grateful nation.